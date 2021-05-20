Second person dies days after crash on Midlands road, coroner says

A second person has died days after a car crashed into multiple trees near a Midlands road, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said.

Dustin Porter died Wednesday at a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County, Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release.

The 30-year-old North Carolina man was a passenger in a car that ran off U.S. 378 and hit several trees before crashing into a ditch on Saturday morning, according to Baker.

The driver — 34-year-old Sumter resident Brian Hough, II — died at the scene, Baker said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 5 a.m. Saturday in Sumter County, according to Sgt. Sonny Collins, of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2019 Dodge Challenger was heading east on U.S. 378, in the Wateree Swamp area, when it ran off the left side of the road, Collins said.

Porter was airlifted to the hospital, according to Baker.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

Both Porter and Hough were wearing seat belts, Baker said.

Information on what caused the Dodge to veer off the road was not available, but the collision continues to be investigated by the coroner’s office and Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday afternoon, 374 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

At least 17 people have been killed in Sumter County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

