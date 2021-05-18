‘Beloved’ Richland County high school employee killed in crash, coroner says

The Columbia man who was killed Monday in an early-morning crash was a “beloved” employee at an area school, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Thomas Bright Jr., 59, was in a collision on Garners Ferry Road, Coroner Naida Rutherford said.

Bright was a Richland 1 employee, according to Rutherford. He worked as a custodian at CA Johnson High School since 2009, Richland 1 spokeswoman Karen York told The State on Tuesday.

“We extend our condolences to Mr. Bright’s family and the students and staff at C.A. Johnson,” York said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Bright was riding a moped that was hit from behind by a 1990 Ford Ranger, said Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 5:20 a.m., near the intersection of Garners Ferry and Blue Johnson Road, Jones said. That’s in the Hopkins area between Lower Richland High School and McEntire Joint National Guard Base.

After the collision, the moped ran off the road and Bright was ejected from the bike, according to Jones.

Bright, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, Jones said.

The truck driver, who was wearing his seat belt, was taken to a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County, Jones said. Further information on his condition was not made available.

There was no word what caused the truck to hit the rear of the moped, or if any criminal charges are possible, but the wreck remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

York was not aware of any memorials planned by either the school district or CA Johnson High to honor Bright.

“Our thoughts are with the staff and students of Richland 1 during this time of tragedy,” Rutherford said.