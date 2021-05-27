Crash causes injuries, miles-long traffic jam for drivers on highway in Columbia

A crash has caused injuries and a traffic jam on a section of a major interstate running through Richland County.

At about 9:45 a.m., all of the southbound lanes on Interstate 77 were blocked following the collision near Exits 9A/9B heading toward downtown Columbia, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter. That’s the exit for Garners Ferry Road, and also connects to the junctions with U.S. 76, U.S. 378, and S.C. 262.

The wreck also caused injuries, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported. Information on the number of people who were hurt, and their conditions, was not available.

There was no word on what caused the collision, or the number of vehicles involved.

Vehicles were backed up for miles, SCDOT cameras showed.

Traffic was also blocked on the northbound side of I-77 in that area following a separate collision, SCDOT tweeted. As of 10:20 a.m., one northbound lane was closed.

There was no word on how long it would take to clear the scene and reopen all of the lanes on I-77.

At about 10:30 a.m., one lane was reopened and vehicles were being guided onto the shoulder on the right side of the road as traffic slowly moved through the area, SCDOT cameras showed.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes and avoid the area, but those taking I-77 should expect delays, warned Master Trooper David Jones of South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.