In one day, multiple drivers killed in crashes on Midlands roads, SC cops say

Two people were killed in separate crashes on Midlands-area roads Monday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collisions occurred in a 15-hour span, Highway Patrol reported.

The first happened at about 8 a.m. on a stretch of Interstate 95 running through Clarendon County, according to Master Trooper David Jones.

A 2021 International box truck heading south on I-95 ran off the left side of the road at mile marker 116 and into the median, where it hit several trees, Jones said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died on the scene, according to Jones.

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on what caused the truck to veer off the road was not available, but the collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

At least four people have been killed in Clarendon County crashes in 2021, and seat belts were not used in any of the deaths, DPS reported.

Later Monday, at about 10:55 p.m., there was a deadly wreck in Saluda County.

The driver of a 2004 Nissan Xterra was killed in a single-vehicle collision, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

The SUV was heading south on Goff Road. When it neared the intersection with Church Road it ran off left side of the road before veering off the right side of the road and hitting a tree, Miller said.

The driver, who was the lone occupant, was wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the SUV, according to Miller.

Information on what caused the SUV to veer off the road was not available, but the collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

This was the second deadly crash in Saluda County in two days. A moped rider was killed in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.

At least four people have been killed in Saluda County crashes in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

Through Monday afternoon, 426 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, DPS reported. Of those, 292 had access to seat belts, but 140 were not wearing them, DPS data shows.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.