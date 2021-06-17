Man killed in crash that shut down Lexington County road identified by coroner

A South Carolina man was killed in an early-morning crash Wednesday that temporarily shut down a busy Lexington County road.

Robert S. Householder III died at the scene of Wednesday’s collision, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release Thursday.

At about 5 a.m., the 43-year-old Ridge Spring resident was walking across the road in the 1900 block of Airport Boulevard in Cayce when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle, according to Thursday’s release. That’s near Exit 113 on Interstate 26, and about 3 miles from Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

Following the wreck, that stretch of Airport Boulevard was closed for hours and did not completely reopen until 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Householder was not hurt and remained on the scene, Fisher said.

No other injuries were reported.

The collision is being investigated by the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Through Wednesday afternoon, 447 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, including 61 pedestrians, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

There have been at least 22 people killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, and four involved a pedestrian, South Carolina DPS reported.