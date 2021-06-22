One killed after car runs off Midlands road and flips over several times, SC cops say

One person was killed Monday when a car ran off a Midlands road and flipped over multiple times, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 10:30 a.m. in Sumter, Trooper Nick Pye said.

A 2010 Toyota Prius was heading north on North Wise Drive when it ran off the left side of the road, near the intersection with West Brewington Road, Pye said. That’s about 5 miles north of the University of South Carolina-Sumter campus.

In addition to the driver, there were two passengers in the car, and one of them died at the scene, according to Pye.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the crash victim after notifying the next of kin.

Information on the conditions of the occupants of the Prius were not available.

There was no word if any of the people in the Prius were wearing seat belts.

Information on what caused the car to veer off the road was not available, but the collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Through Monday morning, 462 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows. Of those, 321 had access to seat belts, but 161 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

At least 18 people have been killed in Sumter County crashes in 2021, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.