Driver dies after SUV flips over on Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed when an SUV ran off a Midlands road and flipped over, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Rosie Lynn Perdue, 47, of Kershaw, died at the scene of Tuesday’s wreck, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 5 p.m. on Buffalo Creek Road, near Jones Road, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of Highway Patrol. That’s near the intersection of U.S. 521 and Gold Mine Highway in Kershaw.

A 2000 Nissan Xterra was heading north when the SUV ran off road to left, according to Tidwell. Perdue, the driver, overcorrected and the Nissana crossed over and went off right side of the road, where it hit a ditch and flipped over, Tidwell said.

Perdue was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected, according to Tidwell.

A passenger in the Nissan was not hurt in the wreck, Tidwell said. There was no word if the passenger was wearing a seat belt.

No other injuries were reported by the Highway Patrol.

Information on what caused the SUV to veer off the road was not available, but the collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through Tuesday afternoon, 492 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows. Of those, 338 had access to seat belts, but 169 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

At least 11 people have been killed in Kershaw County crashes in 2021, and seat belts were not used in eight of the deaths, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.