Hit and run slows traffic on Midlands interstate close to Thursday rush hour

A hit and run has a lane blocked and trafficked slowed on Interstate 20 in Lexington County, according to road officials.

The hit and run happened just after 3:30 p.m. on I-20 west near mile marker 64 and exit 65. That’s the exit for Broad River Road. The right lane was still blocked as of 4 p.m. because of the wreck, the state’s Department of Transportation said. Traffic cameras show slowed and stalled vehicles along the interstate. No injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene, according to its road hazard reporting system.