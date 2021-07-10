Highway patrol investigating fatal dirt bike collision in northeast Columbia

A dirt biker rider died after a collision with a truck Friday night near Hardscrabble Road in northeast Columbia, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol

The collision happened at about 7:30 p.m near Carrie Anderson Road and Hardscrabble Road, which is about a mile from Farrow Road. The truck and the dirt bike were traveling in opposite directions on the same road when the truck turned left and collided with the dirt bike.

The dirt bike rider was not wearing a helmet, a trooper said. Paramedics took him to the hospital where he died.

The highway patrol is investigating. The Richland County Coroner’s Office will likely publicly identify the victim once next-of-kin is informed.