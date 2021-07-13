Two wrecks on a Midlands interstate block all lanes just before rush hour

Traffic on Interstate 26 between Lexington County and Calhoun County was at a standstill Tuesday at about 4 p.m. after two wrecks blocked all lanes.

One collision happened at about 3:30 p.m. on I-26 west about a mile from mile marker 129, according to the state’s transportation department. No injuries are reported.

The other wreck happened just about a mile ahead in the west bound lane at about 3:45 p.m., according the the Highway Patrol. Highway troopers haven’t reported details on any injuries.

Both wrecks are near the exit for U.S. Highway 21 also known as Columbia Road near Sandy Run.

As of 4:06 p.m., traffic was still stopped and the lanes were blocked, reports said.