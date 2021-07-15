Two taken to hospital after moped crash in downtown Columbia, police say

Two people were injured in a “serious collision” at a busy intersection in downtown Columbia during the Thursday morning commute, police said.

At about 8:10 a.m., the Columbia Police Department reported a two-vehicle crash involving a moped and a car.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Gervais and Park streets, according to police. That’s a block from the intersection with Assembly Street, near the South Carolina State House.

There was no word if any lanes on Gervais Street were closed after the crash, or if it caused a traffic jam for drivers.

Two people riding the moped were taken to a local hospital police said. Information on their conditions was not available.

There was no word if they wore helmets, or if anyone in the car was wearing a seat belt.

No other injuries were reported by police.

Information on the cause of the crash was not available, but it continues to be investigated by police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.