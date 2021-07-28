Traffic

Don’t want to get a ticket in Lexington County? Don’t speed on these roads this week

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said on Monday that it’ll be giving out waves and “maybe some other things” on certain roads this week.

The department will have beefed up patrols on these roads:

“Please slow down, always wear your seat belt and drive sober,” the department said over social media.

Nearly every week the department releases a list of roads that deputies will have on close watch. Usually the list comes out for the weekend. This time, the department released the list on a Monday.

