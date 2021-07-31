Motorcycle strikes pedestrian in fatal crash in northeast Columbia, police say

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and pedestrian that happened Friday night in northeast Columbia.

The wreck happened about 11 p.m. near the intersection of Two Notch Road and Trenholm Road, a trooper said. That’s along a heavily trafficked commercial corridor about a mile from the Interstate 77 exit to Two Notch Road.

The motorcycle driver was traveling north on Two Notch Road when he struck the pedestrian, who was trying to cross the roadway, the trooper said. The pedestrian was killed. The motorcyclist was injured, and paramedics took him to the hospital. He was wearing a helmet, the trooper said.

The name of the person killed has not been released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

At least 602 people have been killed in vehicle wrecks this year, including 87 pedestrians and 80 motorcyclist, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety.