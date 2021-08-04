Lexington County interstate blocked by flipped semi, expect delays, troopers say

Interstate 26 east in Lexington County was blocked Wednesday by a semi-truck that flipped over, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred about 1:30 p.m. near mile marker 91, according to the patrol. That’s near the exit for Columbia Avenue close to Chapin. At least one person was injured in the wreck. Troopers have not said what caused the wreck. The west bound lane is also slowed because of the wreck, traffic cameras show.

The semi-truck was carrying 70,000 pounds of tires, a trooper said. Drivers should expect delays in the areas while crews clear the roadway. Crews were still working the wreck at 4:30 p.m.