Car flips over after running off Midlands-area road, killing driver, SC cops say

One person was killed in an overnight car crash on a Midlands area road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Monday.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 8 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Augusta and Wilson roads in Aiken County, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye. That’s in the Clearwater area, near the junction of U.S. 520 and S.C. 78.

A 2008 Honda sedan was heading south on Augusta Road when it ran off the right side of the road and flipped over, Pye said.

The driver died in the wreck, according to Pye. There was no word if the driver wore a seat belt.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported.

Information on what caused the Honda to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 623 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least 19 people have been killed in Aiken County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

