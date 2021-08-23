One dead, another hurt after car flips over and crashes into trees, SC cops say

One person was killed and another was hurt Sunday in a crash on an interstate running through the Midlands, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 3:10 p.m. on a section of Interstate 95 in Clarendon County, said Master Trooper Brian Lee.

A 2013 GMC Yukon was heading north on I-95 and the driver lost control of the SUV at the 124 mile marker, according to Lee. That’s near Exit 122, which is the junction with U.S. 521 to Sumter.

The SUV ran off the left side of I-95 and flipped over before hitting several trees, Lee said.

A passenger died in the crash, according to Lee.

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the passenger after notifying the next of kin.

The driver was hurt and was taken to an area hospital, Lee said. Further information on the driver’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either the driver or passenger wore a seat belt.

Information on what caused the SUV to veer off the road was not available, but the collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

It was a rainy day in the Midlands, but there is no indication the crash was caused by the wet weather conditions.

Through Friday afternoon, 686 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least nine people have been killed in Clarendon County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.