Columbia man killed in crash with tractor trailer, Lexington County coroner says

A Columbia man was killed early Saturday morning in a crash with a tractor trailer, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said.

Robert Adams, Jr., 40, died at the scene of the accident, Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 3:50 a.m. on U.S. 321 near the intersection with Phaeton Drive, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee of South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s in the Gaston area, near the Country Gas Mart and several automotive businesses.

Adams was driving a 1999 Lincoln Navigator south on U.S. 321, behind a 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer heading in the same direction, Lee said.

The 18-wheeler slowed down to turn into a parking lot and the SUV was not able to stop in time. It crashed into the rear of the truck, according to Lee.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Both Adams and the truck driver wore seat belts, Lee said.

No other injuries were reported.

The collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened hours after two teenagers died in an unrelated crash in Lexington County.

Alexis Nicole Evans of West Columbia and Maliyah Claire Scott of Lexington were killed in a crash on Friday, according to Fisher.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The two were in a vehicle on W. Dunbar Road and crossed over Edmund Highway toward Old Dunbar Road, Fisher said. Another vehicle failed to yield right of way and hit into the vehicle the two teens were in, according to Fisher.

Through Friday afternoon, 686 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least 35 people have been killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.