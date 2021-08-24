One person dies in Lower Richland collision, SC Highway Patrol says

A person is dead after a wreck on Bluff Road Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m near Dry Branch Road, according to Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s near Gadsden.

A vehicle traveling east on Bluff Road crossed into the oncoming lane and hit another vehicle head-on, Jones said. The driver who was hit head-on was killed. Paramedics took the other driver to Lexington Medical Center.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. No one has been charge yet in the wreck, Jones said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identified the victim after next-of-kin is notified.

At least 704 people have died in South Carolina crashes this year, including 40 people in Richland County, according to the Department of Public Safety.