One killed, three more hurt in crash with sign and tree on Midlands road, SC cops say

One person was killed and three others were taken to area hospitals Sunday after a car crash on a Midlands road, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 5:30 p.m., on U.S. 15/North Main Street in Sumter County, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. That’s north of downtown Sumter.

A 2012 Hyundai Genesis was heading north on U.S. 15 when it ran off the left side of the road near the intersection with Jefferson Road, Tidwell said.

The car hit a stop sign and a tree before flipping over, according to Tidwell.

Highway Patrol said the driver was airlifted to a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County, while the three passengers were initially taken to Prisma Health Tuomey in Sumter, which is about 3 miles from the crash.

The passenger who was sitting on the left side of the back seat was also eventually flown to Prisma Health Richland and later died in the hospital, Tidwell said.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the passenger who died after notifying the next of kin.

Information on the conditions of the three other occupants of the car was not available.

There was no word about what caused the car to veer off the road, but the crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 710 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least 26 people have been killed in Sumter County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.