Crash causes miles-long traffic jam on highway in Richland County

A crash caused delays for drivers in the Columbia area during the Monday morning commute.

All of the westbound lanes on Interstate 26 were blocked following the collision that happened at about 7 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck was near Exit 101A in Richland County, which is the junction with U.S. 76 and U.S. 176/Broad River Road. It’s about 10 miles from the Lexington County line.

No injuries were reported by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Vehicles heading toward Lexington were backed up for more than 2 miles on I-26, traffic cameras showed.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Information on what caused the collision, and the number of vehicles involved, was not available.

Wreckers were on the scene to move the vehicles, according to Master Trooper David Jones of South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible, but those who are on that section of I-26 should expect delays, Jones said.

The lanes were reopened at about 9:15 a.m., SCDOT tweeted. But traffic cameras showed there was still congestion in the area back to Exit 104 on I-26, which is the junction with Piney Grove Road.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER