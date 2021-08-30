Downtown Columbia road to be closed for repairs. Where, when it will affect drivers

A section of a road in downtown Columbia will be closed for sewer repairs.

Drivers will have to avoid a section of a busy road in downtown Columbia for at least a week as repairs are being made.

All lanes of Blanding Street will be closed to traffic on the block between Main and Assembly streets, Columbia Water officials said Monday in a news release. That’s near the Hendrix and Villa Tronco restaurants and about half a mile from the South Carolina State House.

The section of Blanding Street is being shut down to conduct sewer line upgrades, according to the release.

The road will be closed on Wednesday, and it’s expected to remain blocked for repairs for at least a week, Columbia Water said.

A section of a busy road in downtown Columbia will be closed for repairs.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The City urges its citizens to reroute accordingly,” officials said in the release. “Columbia Water apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause to our customers. We ask for your patience as we work to improve the infrastructure in your area.”

Anyone looking for more information on the traffic change, or those with questions and concerns, can call Columbia Water at 803-545-3300.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.