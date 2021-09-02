Traffic
Driver dies after crashing into several trees near Richland County road, SC cops say
One person was killed Wednesday when a car ran off a Richland County road and crashed into several trees, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The single-vehicle collision happened at about 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of Peace Haven Road and Holly Bickley Road, according to Master Trooper David Jones. That’s in the Chapin area, between U.S. 76 and Interstate 26.
A 1995 Ford Mustang ran off the right side of Peace Haven Road and hit multiple trees, Jones said.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car during the wreck, according to Jones.
The driver was taken to an area hospital and later died, Jones said.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.
No other injuries were reported by the Highway Patrol.
There was no word on what caused the car to veer off the road, but the collision is being investigated by the Highway Patrol.
Through Thursday morning, 725 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows. Of those, 491 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 243 were not wearing them, DPS reported.
At least 43 people have been killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, and 25 of them were not wearing seat belts, DPS reported.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
This is a breaking news story
In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.
Comments