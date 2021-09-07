Driver dies after being ejected from car in crash on Midlands road, SC cops say

One person died in a Richland County hospital Monday night after being in a car crash on a Midlands road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Toney Bay Road near the Holly Hill area of Orangeburg County, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

A 2015 Toyota Corolla was heading south when it ran off the right side of Toney Bay Road, near the intersection with Jacques Lane, according to Tidwell.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, overcorrected and the Toyota then veered off the left side of the road where it hit a culvert and flipped over, Tidwell said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car during the collision, according to Tidwell.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver was taken to a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County and later died, Tidwell said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on what caused the car to originally veer off the road, but the collision is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 742 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows. Of those, 500 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 248 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

At least 30 people have been killed in Orangeburg County crashes in 2021, and 17 of them were not wearing seat belts, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.