Crash on private property in Columbia kills one person, SC Highway Patrol says

A pickup truck hit and killed a person walking on private property in Columbia Wednesday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 9 p.m. in the area close to Oakland Avenue in Richland County, said Cpl. Matt Southern. That’s near the intersection of U.S. 21/North Main Street and U.S. 321/Fairfield Road.

A 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck hit the pedestrian on the private property, according to Southern. Information if the pedestrian died at the scene, or was taken to an area hospital, was not available.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the pedestrian after notifying the next of kin.

There was no word if the Chevy driver wore a seat belt, but no other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Information on what led to the collision was not available, but it is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday afternoon, 758 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, including 110 pedestrians, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

There have been at least 45 people killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, and eight were pedestrians, according to DPS data.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.