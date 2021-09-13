Driver killed when car crashes into tree, SC coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed Saturday night when a car crashed into a tree, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Jeffrey Brown died at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. The 47-year-old Aiken resident suffered blunt force injuries, Ables said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sudlow Lake and Richland roads, according to Ables. That’s near the junction of Interstate 520 and S.C. 126 in the North Augusta area.

Brown was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima west when the car ran off Sudlow Lake Road and hit a tree, Ables said.

Brown, who wore a seat belt, was the only person in the car, according to Ables. No other injuries were reported.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There was no word on what caused the car to run off the road, but the collision is being investigated by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The coroner’s office is also waiting for the results of toxicology tests, Ables said.

Through Monday morning, 769 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

At least 28 people have been killed in Aiken County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.