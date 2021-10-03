Wreck brings traffic to a halt on I-26 on Sunday. Use this detour

Twitter screengrab

S.C. Highway Patrol is telling drivers to head around a car wreck that has blocked all westbound traffic on Interstate 26 on Sunday afternoon.

A collision around 2 p.m. brought traffic heading toward Columbia to a halt near mile marker 142 in Orangeburg County.

S.C. Department of Transportation cameras showed cars backed up on the interstate. To avoid the traffic jam, Highway Patrol is re-directing drivers to an alternate route.

Drivers are being told to leave the interstate at Exit 145, then travel north on U.S. 601 toward St. Matthews until drivers reach U.S. 176. Drivers should then go west to Burke Road. Traffic can then re-enter I-26 at mile marker 129.

