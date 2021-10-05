Traffic
Lexington County deputies are watching these roads. Be prepared to move over
Watch how you drive and be prepared to move over. Lexington County sheriff’s deputies are stepping up enforcement on selected roads this week.
The sheriff’s department announced it would have extra patrols on 10 local roads this week.
In additional to speeders and drunk drivers, the department said in a tweet it would specifically be enforcing South Carolina’s recently passed “move over” law that prohibits drivers from cruising in the left hand lane without passing a car on the right. That law went into effect in August.
The roads being targeted by deputies are:
▪ Amicks Ferry Road
▪ Broad Street
▪ Counts Ferry Road
▪ Highway 378
▪ Knotts Road
▪ Nursery Road
▪ Pond Branch Road
▪ Princeton Road
▪ St Andrews Road
▪ Wescott Lane
