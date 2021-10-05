Traffic

Lexington County deputies are watching these roads. Be prepared to move over

The badge of a Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputy.
Courtesy LCSD

Watch how you drive and be prepared to move over. Lexington County sheriff’s deputies are stepping up enforcement on selected roads this week.

The sheriff’s department announced it would have extra patrols on 10 local roads this week.

In additional to speeders and drunk drivers, the department said in a tweet it would specifically be enforcing South Carolina’s recently passed “move over” law that prohibits drivers from cruising in the left hand lane without passing a car on the right. That law went into effect in August.

The roads being targeted by deputies are:

Amicks Ferry Road

Broad Street

Counts Ferry Road

Highway 378

Knotts Road

Nursery Road

Pond Branch Road

Princeton Road

St Andrews Road

Wescott Lane

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
