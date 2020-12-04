Where are the friendliest cities in the US? SC has two of them

Falls Park on the Reedy River in Greenville. 8/24/20 tglantz@thestate.com

So Greenville can add to its “best of” lists — friendliest, according to readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine.

This is the same publication that named Greenville one of the best small cities earlier this year.

City Councilman Russell Stall shouted out his glee on Facebook, saying, “Of all the accolades Greenville receives, this is one we are most proud of.”

This is the first time Greenville has been on the friendliest list. Charleston was named second, Savannah No. 4 and Asheville was 10th. In fact, all but two of the cities on the list were in the Southeast.

The magazine said it didn’t know why Greenvillians were so happy. Perhaps the farm-to-table restaurants or craft beer, they said. Or Falls Park and the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

“Whatever the reason, one thing’s for sure: You should definitely visit this South Carolina city on the brink of stardom,” the magazine said.

Of runner-up Charleston, the magazine said the coastal city has “full-on Southern hospitality at its finest.”

“But the cherry on top is the friendly community, that always makes out-of-towners feel welcome,” the magazine said.

In October when the nation’s best small cities were announced, Conde Nast said Greenville was “a little known place on the cusp of stardom.” Greenville was sixth on that list.

Other “friendliest” cities on the list were Key West, Florida, third; Alexandria, Virginia, fifth; Jackson, Wyoming, sixth; Norfolk, Virginia, seventh; Santa Fe, New Mexico, eighth and Chattanooga, Tennessee, ninth.

