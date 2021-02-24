First major public event returning to downtown Greenville since COVID-19 began

Janina Ellis arranges her work at a previous Artisphere. Provided

Greenville’s signature art event, Artisphere, will return to Main Street on Mother’s Day weekend.

It will be the first major event for downtown since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Kerry Murphy, Artisphere’s executive director, said the board has devised an event with safety in mind.

The location will be smaller, gated and tickets will be required. Murphy said over the three days there will be room for about 20,000 people, compared to previous years when the event took over the expanse of downtown and some 60,000 people attended.

Patrons will register online at www.artisphere.org to reserve a 2.5-hour time slot.

The artists selected for the 2020 festival, which was canceled due to the pandemic, were asked to display their work this year. Murphy said about 80% said yes.

Many who declined to come did so because the smaller event did not make financial sense when travel costs were considered, Murphy said. In all, 105 artists in 17 medium categories will take part, down from the usual 135.

Jim Parmentier and his wife, Shirl, of Mars Hill, North Carolina, are the only artists to have exhibited in every Artisphere since the event began in 2005.

“It is a great organization,” he said. “They want to put on the event for the city and the artists.”

The Parmentiers work in ceramics, including lamps, and have supported themselves and their family solely with their art for 43 years. Besides shows — all of which were canceled last year — they sell their work at a co-op they own with nine other artists in downtown Asheville.

He said Artisphere is particularly nice because it is Mother’s Day weekend, and many mothers and children attend.

“That’s pleasant,” he said.

Artisphere staged a virtual festival last fall. Murphy said the artists appreciated the event, but a virtual event cannot take the place of a festival.

“People like to meet the artists and see the original works,” she said.

Artisphere is considered a top-tier arts festival among shows across the nation.

“It became the fabric of Greenville,” Murphy said. “It’s one of the things that makes Greenville Greenville.”

People come from all over the country to attend, she said.

The festival runs May 7-9 and is located in the West End of downtown Greenville on three blocks of Main Street from River Street to Fluor Field.

Masks will be required, and hand sanitation stations will be plentiful, Murphy said.

VIP reservations will be available May 1; all others May 15. The tickets cost $5, which may be applied to purchases at the festival.

Depending on reservations, some day-of access may be available.