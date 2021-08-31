Upstate district asks parents to drive own kids to school amid bus driver shortage

A school bus. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Greenville County parents have been asked to drive their own students to school because of a school bus driver shortage across the Upstate district.

The district was short 100 bus drivers Friday and the shortage is only getting worse, according to a Facebook post from Greenville County Schools.

“Reducing the number of bus riders in Greenville County Schools will allow us to more efficiently serve those students who have no alternative means of transportation,” the district posted on Facebook.

The district asked parents who can take their students to school or who can find someone to drop their child off instead of having them ride the bus to email bus@greenville.k12.sc.us with the child’s name, school, address and a phone number.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The district also asked parents to include whether transportation is provided during the morning, afternoon or both.

People interested in driving a bus are asked to call 864-355-1276 or visit www.greenville.k12.sc.us and click on jobs.