Longtime SC mayor and coach dies, leaves long legacy in the Upstate

Larry Bagwell, center, is honored by Pickens County school district with a stadium named in his honor. On his left is Mike Cory, principal of Gettys Middle, and at right, Danny Merck, Pickens County School superintendent. provided

Larry Bagwell played baseball at Clemson and semi-pro baseball for the Washington Senators in Florida, but his heart never left Easley.

A City Council member for 30 years, mayor for eight, star quarterback for Easley High and a two-time state champion as the football team’s coach, Bagwell left his mark on the Pickens County city.

Bagwell died Friday at 84.

“While some know him as coach and others know him as mayor, there is no doubt that Larry Bagwell has made a great impact in Easley and Pickens County,” Pickens County School District Superintendent Danny Merck said. “Coach Bagwell is one the coaching legends in Pickens County, who served Easley in so many positive ways.”

Pickens County School District spokesman Darian Byrd called Bagwell a “quiet giant.”

Byrd remembers Bagwell asking him to come to City Hall one day.

“I thought I was in trouble,” Byrd said.

But Bagwell presented him with a book of all the plans Byrd’s mother-in-law had developed for converting the abandoned West End Elementary to community use. Judy King had been the city’s community development manager, and after she died, Bagwell wanted to be sure her work was in the hands of family members.

“Others might have just thrown in away,” Byrd said.

Bagwell counted the West End project as one of his major achievements. The facility has meeting spaces for community groups and includes a theater and cafeteria.

Bagwell was also proud of extending the Doodle Trail, an 8.5-mile rails to trail project that connects Easley with the city of Pickens.

“He will be remembered for having the vision to build a community, the relationships to care for everyone and the coaching to build champions,” Merck said.

The stadium at Gettys Middle School, where Easley High was once located, was named for Bagwell in 2019. The field now used for middle school and community football.

The stadium at Getty Middle School was named for longtime Easley High coach Larry Bagwell, who also served as mayor and on council of the Pickens County city. Pickens County School District Provided

On Monday, the lights on the field were lit in his memory. The lights will be lit again from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday in his honor.

“Family, former players and friends are welcome to Brice Field at Larry Bagwell Stadium at these times from the upper main parking lot area,” Pickens County School District said in a statement.

Bagwell served as Easley’s mayor from 2008 until 2019, when he decided against seeking reelection.

Bagwell was the Green Wave’s football coach from 1967 until 1992. He won state championships in 1987 and 1972.

He and his wife, Lu, were married for 64 years. They had two daughters, Terri Bagwell Knight and Lou Anne Bagwell Johnson (Joe), both of Easley; four grandchildren, Kasi Wilson (Charlie), Michael Dillon Knight, Jessica Johnson and Jeremy Johnson (Faith); four great-grandchildren, Garrett Wilson, Cayden Ballard, Cooper Wilson and Clark Wilson.

His obituary counted among his survivors “his beloved pet, Bella.”

Memorial services were held Monday afternoon, and he was entombed in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 3:44 PM.