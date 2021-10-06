Upstate

Oh, deer! Upstate SC school was crashed by an unexpected early-morning visitor

A deer barged into Christ Church Episcopal School Tuesday.
Greenville, S.C.

At about 6 a.m. Tuesday, security at Christ Church Episcopal School learned the front door of the Lower School had been broken.

They called the administration. Fearing the worst, they also called Greenville Police.

A deer broke the front-door glass at Christ Church Episcopal School. Christ Church Episcopal School. Provided

The hunt was on for the intruder.

Officers walked through the halls, tracking blood spots until they got to Magdalena Fellers’ fourth grade classroom.

There stood the culprit.

A deer. A six-point buck, standing amid some knocked over school supplies near the teacher’s desk.

No students were expected since it was fall break, but teachers were told to wait to come in until the deer was, um, shown the door.

Animal control sedated the deer and carried him out. He was fine except for a cut on his lip. They estimated he was about 2 years old.

He was taken back to nearby woods where he likely came from.

Jamie Bryant, the school’s marketing director, said the consensus is the deer saw its reflection in the glass of the front door then smashed through it.

Perhaps he did not like what he saw. Oh, deer.

