Hurricane already impacting SC high school football schedule. Here’s what’s next

Watch: SCHSL commisioner Jerome Singleton discusses extending high school football season South Carolina High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton talks about extending high school football season one week. Move was approved Sept. 18, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton talks about extending high school football season one week. Move was approved Sept. 18, 2018.

The South Carolina High School League executive committee will hold a conference call Wednesday to discuss the implications to the high school football schedule from the possible impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

Forecast projections have Hurricane Dorian to move northward near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered mandatory evacuations for eight coastal counties Sunday. Schools in Berkeley, Beaufort, Horry, Jasper, Colleton, Charleston, Dorchester and Georgetown counties have been canceled until further notice, and teams aren’t allowed to practice during that time.

Several coastal schools have already postponed their Friday games.

“We are trying to get on the front end. We are going to meet and my suggestion is, ‘Don’t jump the gun,’ ” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton told The State on Tuesday. “A lot of it will be the flooding and which schools are impacted. We are going to have a roundtable discussion and give some guidance so we will have it moving forward.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the past, SCHSL has waited until after the storms to discuss possible scenarios for the schedule.

Singleton said it would be doubtful that coastal-area schools would be able to play football games this week, especially if they aren’t in school and not practicing. Depending on damage, teams could play early next week and then play their scheduled game the following Friday or Saturday. Three days are required between high school football games in South Carolina.

Singleton said schools not affected by the storm would have the go-ahead to play football games this weekend.

This is the fourth time in the last five years that high school sports in South Carolina has been affected by severe weather. Last year, Hurricane Florence wiped out a week of the season and an extra week was added to the year. Many schools, however, opted not to make up games that didn’t have region implications to them.

In 2015, the season was moved back because of the floods. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew forced the season to be pushed back two weeks with the state championships being held the same day as the Shrine Bowl.