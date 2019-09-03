As Hurricane Dorian approaches, these SC schools are closing

Entire coast of SC now under Hurricane Warning as Dorian continues on northwest track Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect from Sebastian Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach FL and from north of the Savannah River to Surf City NC. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for coastal GA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect from Sebastian Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach FL and from north of the Savannah River to Surf City NC. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for coastal GA.

With evacuations underway along South Carolina’s coast in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, several school districts will close or dismiss students early on Wednesday.

The now Category 2 hurricane won’t pass the S.C. coast until late Wednesday, according to the latest forecasts.

But state officials have voiced concern that the slow-moving storm still could cause dangerous storm surges and winds on the coast.

State government offices and schools will remain closed Wednesday as Dorian inches closer to South Carolina in eight coastal counties: Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry and Jasper.

Some districts plan to release students early.

All four Florence County school districts said Tuesday students will be released early on Wednesday.

▪ Florence One: Elementary students will be dismissed at 12:10 p.m. Middle and high school students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

▪ Florence Two: Schools and offices will dismiss at noon and remain closed Thursday. Schools will start Friday on a two-hour delay.

▪ Florence Three: Dismissal times vary by school. Check here for times.

▪ Florence Four: Schools and offices will close at 11:30 a.m. After-school activities are canceled.

Williamsburg County schools also will dismiss students early and remain closed Thursday. Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday, subject to change depending on the weather, according to the district.

The consolidated Orangeburg County School District also will dismiss students early, ABC in Columbia reported.

Hampton School District One said due to Dorian schools will close Wednesday.

For the S.C. Emergency Management Division’s list of updated closings, click here.

Listen to our daily briefing:

As of late Tuesday, the S.C. coastline was under a hurricane warning and flash flood watch, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Bamberg, Clarendon, Orangeburg and Sumter counties are under a tropical storm watch.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.