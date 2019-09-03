Tropical Storm watch issued for four Midlands counties, weather service announces

Hurricane Dorian weakens to a Category 2 with 110 mph winds on northwest track Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for SC from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Edisto Beach, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for SC from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Edisto Beach, SC.

Four counties in South Carolina’s Midlands are now under a tropical storm watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens the Southeast.

Those four counties are Bamberg, Orangeburg, Clarendon and Sumter counties, according to a release from the National Weather Service.

“These areas should prepare for the possibility of isolated power outages with some travel difficulties due to downed trees and power lines,” the release said.

Areas in those four counties, particularly near the I-95 corridor, could see tropical storm force winds late Wednesday, the release said. As for rainfall, the eastern Midlands could see up to six inches of rain in some parts, with most rain amounts ranging from two to four inches, the release said.

Though Hurricane Dorian was downgraded to a category 2 hurricane Tuesday, the chances of the storm affecting the Midlands have increased, the release said.

“A tropical storm warning may be needed for areas currently under a watch,” the release said.

