Florence will likely bring heavy rain. Here are Columbia’s most flood-prone roads

As Hurricane Florence reaches Category 4 strength, the Midlands is bracing for both high winds and flooding.
Florence is expected to dump 1 to 1.5 inches of rain on inland parts of South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service. In response, the City of Columbia has published a list of streets that typically flood after heavy rains.
Driving through standing water can be dangerous, experts warn. It takes only a foot of moving water to carry away the average car, according to an article from Progressive. During the historic 2015 flooding, a man died because he tried to drive his car through standing water.
- Main and Whaley
- Gervais and Laurens
- Blossom and Henderson
- Blossom and Saluda
- Harden and Santee
- Monroe and Maple
- Two Notch and Read
- Wheat and Amherst
- Adger and Devine
- Wheat and Sumter
- Wheat and Pickens
- Heyward and Ravenel
- Pickens between Wheat and Green
- Barnwell and Pendleton
- Harden and Read
- Harden and Calhoun
- Franklin and Marion
- Franklin and Sumter
- Columbia College and N. Main
- Bull and Laurel
