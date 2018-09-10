Florence will likely bring heavy rain. Here are Columbia’s most flood-prone roads

As Hurricane Florence reaches Category 4 strength, the Midlands is bracing for both high winds and flooding.

Florence is expected to dump 1 to 1.5 inches of rain on inland parts of South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service. In response, the City of Columbia has published a list of streets that typically flood after heavy rains.

Driving through standing water can be dangerous, experts warn. It takes only a foot of moving water to carry away the average car, according to an article from Progressive. During the historic 2015 flooding, a man died because he tried to drive his car through standing water.

