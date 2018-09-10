Five Points shops cleaning up after flash flood

After a flash flood hit Richland County hard, shops in Five Points are picking up the pieces.
Florence will likely bring heavy rain. Here are Columbia’s most flood-prone roads

By Lucas Daprile

September 10, 2018 03:58 PM

As Hurricane Florence reaches Category 4 strength, the Midlands is bracing for both high winds and flooding.

Florence is expected to dump 1 to 1.5 inches of rain on inland parts of South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service. In response, the City of Columbia has published a list of streets that typically flood after heavy rains.

Driving through standing water can be dangerous, experts warn. It takes only a foot of moving water to carry away the average car, according to an article from Progressive. During the historic 2015 flooding, a man died because he tried to drive his car through standing water.

  • Main and Whaley

  • Gervais and Laurens

  • Blossom and Henderson

  • Blossom and Saluda

  • Harden and Santee

  • Monroe and Maple

  • Two Notch and Read

  • Wheat and Amherst

  • Adger and Devine

  • Wheat and Sumter

  • Wheat and Pickens

  • Heyward and Ravenel

  • Pickens between Wheat and Green

  • Barnwell and Pendleton

  • Harden and Read

  • Harden and Calhoun

  • Franklin and Marion

  • Franklin and Sumter

  • Columbia College and N. Main

  • Bull and Laurel

