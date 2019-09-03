SC price-gouging law goes into effect during Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian weakens to a Category 2 with 110 mph winds on northwest track Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for SC from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Edisto Beach, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's eye is slowly moving northwestward. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for SC from north of Edisto Beach to South Santee River. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Edisto Beach, SC.

As Hurricane Dorian threatens the coast of South Carolina, the state’s attorney general has put the Palmetto State’s price-gouging law into effect.

Since Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Saturday, the law preventing businesses from taking advantage of the hurricane has been in force, Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a press release on Tuesday.

“We can expect normal price increases, but we may see businesses and individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging of food, gasoline, lodging, and other commodities as defined by the statute,” Wilson said. “By our law, that’s a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice.”

Dorian is expected to make its way up the east coast through the week. The Category 3 hurricane has already brought devastation to the Bahamas and was lashing the Florida coast as of Tuesday. In South Carolina, the governor’s evacuation order has led thousands to flee the coast.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

By law, anyone who charges “unconscionable prices during times of disaster” can be fined $1,000 and serve up to 30 days in jail.

But the law is rarely enforced. After 406 complaints of price-gouging were received during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, none led to charges, the Island Packet of Hilton Head reported.

Listen to our daily briefing:

After Hurricane Florence passed over the Palmetto State in 2018, Wilson explained in an online video that price increases in and of themselves don’t constitute gouging.

If you believe you have been a victim of price gouging, the attorney general’s office suggests that you;

1. Note the time, place, address, and name of the gas station or business

2. Note the price you paid

3. Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those stations or businesses

4. Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price

5. Provide your name and contact information

Examples of price-gouging can be sent along with documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov. A message can also be left at 803-737-3953, or fill out the form available on www.scag.gov.