As Dorian bears down, here are Columbia’s most flood-prone roads

Hurricane Dorian intensity back to Category 3 as it draws closer to the Carolinas Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

Columbia is going to be spared the worst of Hurricane Dorian, but anyone who has weathered a storm here knows it doesn’t take a hurricane to flood some of the streets.

Dorian is expected to deliver between .25 and .5 inches of rain on Columbia, according to the National Weather Service.

Should that change, some of Columbia’s streets could flood. Here are streets most likely to flood, according to a release from the city of Columbia.

Main and Whaley

Gervais and Laurens

Blossom and Henderson

Blossom and Saluda

Harden and Santee

Monroe and Maple

Two Notch and Read

Wheat and Amherst

Adger and Devine

Wheat and Sumter

Wheat and Pickens

Heyward and Ravenel

Pickens between Wheat and Green

Barnwell and Pendleton

Harden and Read

Harden and Calhoun

Franklin and Marion

Franklin and Sumter

Columbia College and North Main

Bull and Laurel

