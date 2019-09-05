Weather News
As Dorian bears down, here are Columbia’s most flood-prone roads
Hurricane Dorian intensity back to Category 3 as it draws closer to the Carolinas
Columbia is going to be spared the worst of Hurricane Dorian, but anyone who has weathered a storm here knows it doesn’t take a hurricane to flood some of the streets.
Dorian is expected to deliver between .25 and .5 inches of rain on Columbia, according to the National Weather Service.
Should that change, some of Columbia’s streets could flood. Here are streets most likely to flood, according to a release from the city of Columbia.
Main and Whaley
Gervais and Laurens
Blossom and Henderson
Blossom and Saluda
Harden and Santee
Monroe and Maple
Two Notch and Read
Wheat and Amherst
Adger and Devine
Wheat and Sumter
Wheat and Pickens
Heyward and Ravenel
Pickens between Wheat and Green
Barnwell and Pendleton
Harden and Read
Harden and Calhoun
Franklin and Marion
Franklin and Sumter
Columbia College and North Main
Bull and Laurel
Comments