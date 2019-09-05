Parts of SC coast may have dodged the worst of Hurricane Dorian. But storm is not over

National Weather Service Meteorologist says Hurricane Dorian will inundate SC coast with life-threatening flash flooding National Weather Service Meteorologist John Quagliariell says Hurricane Dorian will inundate the SC coast with a storm surge of 4 to 7 feet. South Carolina, though, will not see the same long-duration river flooding seen with Hurricane Matthew. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Weather Service Meteorologist John Quagliariell says Hurricane Dorian will inundate the SC coast with a storm surge of 4 to 7 feet. South Carolina, though, will not see the same long-duration river flooding seen with Hurricane Matthew.

South Carolina’s coastal communities braced Thursday for Hurricane Dorian’s punch after the storm strengthened overnight and pounded parts of the coast with heavy rain and wind.

Thursday morning, thousands were left without power and coastal counties reported dozens of road closures due to downed trees.

The storm was downgraded to a Category 2 storm by 11 a.m. Thursday.

In the Myrtle Beach area, a handful of possible tornadoes were spotted after the National Weather Service declared tornado warnings in the area. The Sun News reported Thursday that a tornado touched down in the Retreat and River Hills communities, causing wind damage to a home and a car that was pushed into a structure.

In the Midlands, school districts in Lexington and Richland counties canceled classes for Thursday. Schools in six counties — Bamberg, Calhoun, Clarendon, Lee, Orangeburg and Sumter — remained closed Thursday as the counties were still under tropical storm warnings and flash flood watches.

As of Thursday morning, no updates were available yet on whether the Lexington and Richland county schools would open Friday.

State officials, however, have been more concerned with the state’s coastal areas, particularly in Charleston where roads already started to flood Wednesday night. County emergency officials asked residents there to stay off the roads while it conducted checks.

Be safe, don’t go out on the roads - from Charleston County Emergency Management Director Jason Patno. #dorian #chsnews pic.twitter.com/Bdvvx1H8dZ — Charleston County (@ChasCountyGov) September 5, 2019

In Hilton Head, parts of the island seemed to have dodged serious damage from the storm as of Thursday morning.

Hilton Head resident Itzel Martinez told The State Thursday she was relieved the beach and park at Coligny Circle on the island’s southern end had escaped Dorian’s sweep across the coast. She said she feared for South Carolinians north of Hilton Head Island.

“I really do think we dodged the worst,’’ said Martinez, 25, after surveying the beach at Coligny. “Charleston is where it will be the worst. Just a little bit of rain, their streets get flooded pretty quick. I’m very surprised how it is here.’’

Jeffrey Hartberger, battalion chief with the Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue Department, said early Thursday reports indicated downed trees on some of the island’s smaller roads. Multiple fire alarms had gone off as a result of the storm.

He said the department was in the process of conducting damage assessments.

Asked whether he had seen any major problems, Hartberger said, “Not so far, not anything real major.’

At Sea Pines, a large gated community on Hilton Head Island that includes the iconic Harbour Town lighthouse and world renowned golf course, the impact of Dorian appeared to be minor. A few trees were down at the Sea Pines entrance and small woody pine boughs littered the road. Otherwise, the community looked to be in good shape, said James Wedgeworth, a veteran real estate agent.

Wedgeworth, whose office has received numerous calls from worried property owners who left the island, said the effects of the storm are small compared to Hurricane Matthew in 2016, which downed thousands of trees and flooded sections of Sea Pines.

”I’ve seen probably a dozen to 15 trees down, which is not a lot of trees,’’ he said. “We did not have any flooding at Harbour Town.’’

Wedgeworth said other parts of the state’s coast weren’t so lucky.

“I feel sorry for my friends in Charleston,’’ he said. “I know they are getting it pretty bad. But Hilton Head Island ... has very little damage. And by tomorrow, we’ll be back to business as usual here.’’

Neighborhoods on the north side of Hilton Head Island also were spared the brunt of Hurricane Dorian’s damage.

Secondary roads throughout the island were covered with a thin layer of pine needles and leaves Thursday morning. Residents who left their homes to survey the damage occasionally had to slalom around tree branches, but only a handful of roads were blocked.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies, town employees and some residents could be seen stopping their cars to toss the largest branches aside. Still, strong gusts that continued into Thursday morning were knocking down new branches almost as quickly.

In the Squire Pope neighborhood, a trampoline had blown on top of one house, while a tree had snapped and toppled in the next-door neighbor’s yard. At least two trees were down and blocking roads in historic Mitchellville.

Residents who stayed on the island despite Gov. Henry McMaster’s evacuation order were relieved when they first stepped outside.

“A little wind, a little water,” said 45-year-old Bolivar Ramos, a carpenter who has lived on Julia Drive in the middle of the island for 12 years. “Everything is normal except leaves are everywhere.”

Bolivar is the only resident left in his neighborhood, which lost power early Thursday just as he was making coffee. The rest of his neighbors evacuated, but he surveyed the street in a golf cart and let his neighbors know their homes are fine.

Farther east along Marshland Road, Rogelio Hernandez’ family was taking stock of the damage to their home — which amounted to a small leak in the roof above Hernandez’ father’s room.

Hernandez said they passed the night by talking and watching the news in the living room, though it was hard to ignore the sound of the wind and the intermittent bang that rang out in the night.

“Now, we’re going to go see if we can go to work,” Hernandez said.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.