Richland 1 sets Hurricane Dorian makeup date

Richland 1 school district has set the date students will have to go back to school to make up for time lost to Hurricane Dorian.

Students will have to go to school on Monday, Nov. 25, which would have otherwise been a day off for students in the Columbia-area district.

Because of the change, students will also get out for Thanksgiving break a day early. There will be no class on Tuesday, Nov. 26, the school district announced on Thursday.

Schools closed in Richland 1 and many other school districts on Sept. 5 as Hurricane Dorian approached the South Carolina coast. The decision to close was made because high wind gusts were forecast for the area, and school officials were worried about hazardous conditions for students headed to class.

