Tornado watch issued for western South Carolina

Weather forecasters issued a tornado watch Friday afternoon for parts of western South Carolina as storms moved toward the state from Georgia.

The National Weather Service said tornadoes are possible in Aiken, McCormick, Edgefield, Saluda and Greenwood counties until 8 p.m. Friday. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for the possible formation of tornadoes.

The forecast comes on a drizzly warm New Year’s Day in which temperatures approached 80 degrees in parts of South Carolina. But in other parts of the state, temperatures were 20 degrees cooler. The combination improves conditions for the formation of tornadoes.

Forecasters in Columbia said several tornadoes had been spotted Friday in the Macon area of Georgia.

It’s possible that Richland and Lexington counties will be added to the watch area, weather service forecaster Frank Alsheiner said.