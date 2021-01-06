Forecast shows it’ll be cold with precipitation in Columbia. But will it snow?

There’s a chance South Carolina could get some snow at the end of this week. But don’t expect to see any of the white stuff flying in the skies in the Columbia area.

Although temperatures will drop close to freezing and there is a high chance of precipitation, snowfall is not in the forecast for the Midlands, according to the National Weather Service office in Columbia.

Neither is sleet, nor is freezing rain.

“In the Columbia area it will be all rain,” meteorologist Hunter Coleman told The State. “But there is a chance for snow farther north.”

There is a possibility of rain mixing with or briefly changing to snow in Lancaster and Chesterfield counties Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

No accumulation is forecast, as the snow is only expected to be a light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces, meteorologists said. Little to no impacts are expected because of sufficiently warm ground and road temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Columbia area, the rain is expected to begin on Thursday afternoon or evening, Coleman said. It is expected to last through Friday afternoon, and anywhere from half and inch to two-thirds of an inch of rainfall is possible, according to the meteorologist.

But it won’t be snow, as the forecast shows the temperature is expected to range between 36 and 53 degrees in Columbia when there is an 80% chance of rain.

It will be cold on Friday with an expected high of 43 degrees, according to the forecast. But as temperatures decrease overnight, so does the likelihood of precipitation. Chances will drop from 20% to 0% by Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Although snow is not predicted for the Midlands, there is a chance of black ice forming on roads.

With temperatures potentially falling below freezing Friday night, there are concerns black ice could develop, according to the National Weather Service. The peak time for black ice is from 4-8 a.m. Saturday.

Black ice presents the greatest threats to bridges, overpasses and secondary roads, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather on the weekend is supposed to be cool and dry, Coleman said. Temperatures are predicted to range from 31 to 52 degrees, the forecast shows.

There is a 7% chance of a wintry mix falling in Columbia overnight Saturday, The Weather Channel reported.

Another storm is possible late Sunday or Monday morning, Coleman said. There’s a 30% chance for precipitation, but other conditions make snow unlikely then as the forecast shows temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.

Even as the possibility of more showers persists into next week, snow is still not in the forecast.

