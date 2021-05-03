Risk of severe weather across the Midlands, according to forecasters

There’s a risk for severe weather Monday in the Midlands, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to a hazardous weather outlook.

Damaging winds, hail, and lightning are the main threats posed by the storms, according to the National Weather Service.

The thunderstorms could develop during the early afternoon, at about 1 p.m., and are expected to move east of the Midlands, or diminish, by 10 p.m., the National Weather Service said in a morning briefing.

There is the chance severe weather could affect the Midlands. National Weather Service

The possibility of severe weather has risen to a slight risk for the area that includes Richland, Lexington, and Kershaw counties along with much of the rest of the Midlands, according to the hazardous weather outlook.

As of 9:30 a.m., no watches or warnings were in effect.

Damaging winds could cause considerable damage to trees and branches, which creates the possibility of downed power lines and outages. Wind gusts could be as powerful as 50-60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The hail, which could be as large as quarters, can damage vehicles and roofs, according to the National Weather Service.

Occasional to frequent lightning hazards could also be a threat, according to the forecast.

While the storms are predicted to be short-lived and isolated, they could be intense, the briefing said.

More than a quarter of an inch of rain could fall in Columbia by the end of Monday night, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation, according to the forecast. Higher amounts of rainfall are possible in certain areas affected by thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to approach a high in the mid 80s, before dropping to a possible low of 68 degrees at night, according to the forecast. Warm temperatures, in the mid-to-high 80s, and more rain is predicted in the Columbia area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the hazardous weather outlook.

No further showers are expected at the end of the week, the forecast shows.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.