Parts of SC may become ‘dangerously hot’ this weekend, forecasters predict

Parts of the South Carolina Lowcountry could hit a heat index of 115 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service of Charleston.

The weather service issued an excessive heat watch Thursday ahead of the forecast. The weather service called the temperatures “dangerously hot.”

Beaufort, Berkeley, Colleton, Charleston, Dorchester and Jasper counties may be affected, according to forecasters. The heat is expected to linger into Friday evening.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” forecasters said.

Friday: Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values near 115 degrees possible across portions of the South Carolina Lowcountry and southeast Georgia. Here is your detailed forecast: https://t.co/LKpnoMlLBB. pic.twitter.com/fpqjcgQuL0 — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) July 29, 2021