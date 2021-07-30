Friday will be the hottest day of the year in Columbia so far. When will it cool off?

A heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday, the hottest day of the year for Columbia residents so far. National Weather Service

Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far and it won’t get much better throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A scorching heat advisory is in effect throughout the Midlands, with Friday’s temperatures reaching around 100 degrees. It will feel like 110 degrees, and the advisory will be in effect through 8 p.m., according to the weather service.

No determination has been made for the weekend but Columbia-area residents can expect much of the same in the coming days. High temperatures are expected to reach 95 and 96 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with a heat index of 110.

“It’s pretty common in the summer here,” said NWS meteorologist Matt Gropp.

The hottest day of the year so far expected today with high temperatures right around 100 F. A heat advisory is in effect today from noon through 8pm with heat indexes near 110 F in many spots. Know the signs of heat related illnesses and take precautions to avoid overheating! pic.twitter.com/mOUqnH80ja — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) July 30, 2021

The NWS advisory is asking people to drink plenty of fluids and to remain inside, if possible, with their air conditioners on to stay cool and to not leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

“The issue with these next couple days are the dew points are in the mid-to-high 70s,” Gropp said. “We just have a big ridge of high pressure to our west. We’ve had south and west winds for a while now.”

But the blistering heat may soon be coming to an end, at least temporarily, for a much-needed break.

Next week’s forecast appears to give area residents a better chance to escape the heat as the Midlands is expected to see isolated and scattered thunderstorms all week.

Temperatures will reach highs between 82 and 86 degrees all week. The lows will be in the high 60s and low 70s at night. The cool-down opportunities, however, aren’t expected to last long though, as temperatures are anticipated to pick back up the following week.