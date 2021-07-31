DHEC issues air quality alert for these SC counties as western wildfire smoke settles

Parts of South Carolina are under an air quality alert as of Saturday because of fine particulates that have drifted into the state from western wildfire smoke.

The air quality alert is for these counties:

Aiken

Edgefield

Fairfield

Kershaaw

Lee

Lexington

Newberry

Richland

Saluda

The alert will last until noon Sunday.

Wildfires in the western United States and Canada has sent the smoke and particulate into South Carolina. The smoke and particulate matter can worsen chronic heart and lung disease, according to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“An air quality alert means that the fine particulate concentration within the affected region may approach unhealthy standards, especially for those individuals sensitive to particle pollution,” DHEC said in a statement Saturday.

The most significant smoke and particulate concentration is in the central part of the state, DHEC said. People across the state could have health and visibility impacted but more so in the alerted counties. A weak weather front has stalled over central South Carolina, trapping the smoke, according to health officials.

DHEC recommends people with respiratory health issues limit time outdoors and keep windows and doors closed. Air conditioners should be closed and any filters cleaned.

The National Weather Service in Columbia posted about the alert on social media.