How ‘weather ready’ are you? Join our live Q&A with Columbia’s National Weather Service

The State hosts a live, virtual Q&A with National Weather Service - Columbia on Wed. Sept. 22 at 2:30 p.m. about severe weather safety during hurricane season.

The peak of hurricane season might be coming to an end, but don’t let your guard down yet.

This year, we’ve seen multiple tropical storms and hurricanes develop and impact the Southeast Atlantic coast. We’ve seen devastation across the Gulf Coast as southern parts of Louisiana work to still pick up the pieces from Hurricane Ida’s destruction.

While the Midlands area has been lucky to miss the wrath of many major storms this season, we know that’s not always the case. How can we stay “weather ready”?

Join The State in a live, virtual conversation with the National Weather Service’s Columbia office on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 2:30 p.m. to hear from expert Nicole Steeves about how to prepare before the next severe storm hits. Plus, Steeves will also take us on a virtual tour of the facility to show how the Weather Service gets their information and shares it with the public.

You can tune into the conversation here or on The State’s Facebook page.

What questions do you have about severe weather, preparedness and how the NWS team alerts affected communities? Drop them in our form to get answers.

