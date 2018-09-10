Does SCE&G plan to open Lake Murray’s floodgates ahead of the storm?

SCE&G officials were planning a drawdown of Lake Murray beginning in October, in part to help curb the growth of nuisance vegetation. But have those plans changed with the approach of Hurricane Florence?
The Saluda Basin is expected to receive one to two inches of rain over the next seven days. Right now, Lake Murray is at a level where it can hold that additional water, said SCANA spokesperson Nicole Smith. However, SCE&G has increased power generation at the Saluda Hydro Plant “to make additional room for rain and runoff,” should the hurricane take a turn and dump more rain in the basin.
“We are trying to release water from Lake Murray” while keeping balanced levels of dissolved oxygen in the water, Smith said.
SCE&G officials will monitor the storm forecasts and make adjustments as needed.
