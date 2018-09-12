Why it’s actually a bad idea to top off your gas tank before Florence, AAA says

As Hurricane Florence makes its way to and through the Palmetto State, South Carolina is likely to see spotty gas shortages.

As a result, some might be tempted to keep topping off their gas tanks, but can actually hurt in the long run, said Tiffany Wright, a spokeswoman for AAA in North and South Carolina.

“Obviously, if you’re sitting there with a quarter of a tank, it might be smart to fill up,” Wright said. “But we don’t want to see excessive topping off at the pumps.”

The sort of “panic-buying” that leaves pumps empty — or out of certain grades of gasoline — is the same thing that leaves grocery stores out of bottled water, bread, milk, batteries and other supplies, Wright said.

“It’s not that the stores don’t have enough milk and bread, it’s that we’re over-consuming them,” Wright said. “There’s no sense running out everyday to make sure your tank is topped off.”