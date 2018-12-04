Stocking up on bread and milk before the storm? Buy these items instead, SC officials say

With the possibility of a winter storm bringing chilly temperatures and more severe weather to South Carolina this week, one state agency is warning residents to prepare.

A worst-case scenario is being presented by the S.C. Emergency Management Division. It is urging people to get ready for this storm, and more that could follow this winter by stocking up on supplies that could be needed should snow or ice line the roads.

Two popular items mentioned before any storm hits were not on the SCEMD’s list — milk and bread. In fact, it said skip both.

“Bread and milk shouldn’t be on your list,” SCEMD posted on Facebook.

One person commented on the post that “French Toast Season is upon us,” because of the hysteria of people emptying store shelves of bread and milk that has become a punchline before many significant weather events.

In spite of the jokes, the SCEMD has a real list of items to stockpile — at home and work — in case of a winter storm. It includes:

▪ A flashlight and extra batteries

▪ Battery-powered NOAA weather radio and portable radio to receive emergency information. These may be your only links to the outside

▪ Extra food and water. High-energy food, such as dried fruit or candy, and food requiring no cooking or refrigeration is best

▪ Extra medicine and baby items

▪ First-aid supplies

▪ Heating fuel. Fuel carriers may not reach you for days after a severe winter storm

▪ Emergency heating source, such as a fireplace, wood stove, space heater, etc. Learn to use properly to prevent a fire, and be sure to have proper ventilation

▪ Fire extinguisher and smoke detector. Test your units regularly to ensure they are working properly

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had a similar list, but some key items it included were cell phone, portable charger, and extra batteries in addition to extra blankets, sleeping bags, and warm winter coats.

These could all prove critical if the storm causes a “loss of heat, power, telephone service,” the SCEMD reported.

The potential for bad weather in S.C. is most likely on Saturday and Sunday. In Columbia, the forecast calls for temperatures in the low 40s to high 30s with an 80 to 90 percent chance of precipitation Saturday, followed by colder temperatures but slightly less chance of precipitation Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow is not expected in the Midlands.

The forecast is similar in Greenville and across the Upstate, while Charleston and the Lowcounty are predicted to have heavy precipitation but higher temperatures over the weekend, the NWS reported.

Nothing can stop the storm from coming, and that means social media will be littered with posts making fun of the rush for milk and bread.